With two of the year’s biggest TV shows (that would be “Big Little Lies” and “Twin Peaks”), Laura Dern has had quite the year in red carpet appearaces, which included her first Met Gala, in custom Gabriela Hearst, and a seat at the Dior cruise spring 2018 show, in Los Angeles. Dern works with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who is behind Priyanka Chopra, Lena Dunham, Alison Brie, Anna Kendrick and more.

Read our exclusive interview with Laura Dern here

“To the best of my knowledge this is Laura’s first Met Ball,” Ehrlich told WWD about dressing her for the big night. “[As] anybody who’s been watching ‘Big Little Lies’ and has a crush on Renata Klein [knows], this was the year that Renata needed to go to the Met Ball…Laura loves fashion and knows fashion so well.”

Dern’s standout moments from the year have included sparkly short Rodarte for the “Twin Peaks” premiere (she also wore the brand to the Oscars), and one-shouldered Roksanda, worn to the “Big Little Lies” premiere. In the gallery above, some of her best red carpet fashion moments from 2017.

Sitting Pretty #CEloves @lauradern wearing @proenzaschouler #biglittlelies A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

LAURA X ADAM SELMAN 💅🏾 #CEloves #lauradern #adamselman A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Brunello Babe @lauradern 💎💎💎 #CEloves #lauradern #brunellocucinelli A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

That @thombrowneny swagger ♦️🔷♦️🔷♦️ #CEloves #thombrowne #lauradern A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

More from WWD:

Nicole Kidman Through the Years: Celebrating Her Style Evolution

Laura Harrier and Stylist Danielle Nachmani on Her ‘Effortless’ Red Carpet ‘Spider-Man’ Style

Cindy Crawford Reflects on MTV’s ‘House of Style’

Most Memorable Moments From MTV Video Music Award History