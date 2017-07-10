Lena Dunham may still be involved in a war of words regarding her former dog Lamby, but today is about a different cause. Dunham announced this morning that she’s partnered with online luxury consignment platform The Real Real to sell items from her personal closet to benefit Planned Parenthood. And so far, she’s raised quite a bit for the foundation.

The politically minded multihyphenate purged her closet of a whopping 169 articles of clothing, which were made available for sale on The Real Real’s web site today. The offerings range from $35 Asos heels to $75 graphic T-shirts to the Elizabeth Kennedy gown Dunham wore to this year’s Met Gala, priced at $4,000.

“I’ve been lucky enough to own some truly special (often custom) pieces from innovative designers and selling items that have been worn down Brooklyn streets, on the set of ‘Girls’ and at awards shows and book signings,” Dunham wrote on Instagram. “Each purchase will come with a note from me that documents my experience wearing the piece.”

Most of the items sold within the first two hours and at the time of this article, there are only five pieces left — two Zac Posen gowns, one Erdem dress, one Simone Rocha dress and the Elizabeth Kennedy gown.

Dunham’s The Real Real sale has generated a total of $24,755 so far. Her commission rate is 70 percent, which would mean $17,328.50 — not including taxes — of that amount is hers and, per her original announcement, will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

“We act as a platform for celebrities to sell their goods and donate their proceeds as they choose,” says a spokesperson for The Real Real. “In this case, Lena chose to donate her proceeds to Planned Parenthood. We have done past celebrity sales with John Wall, Dwyane Wade and others to support their charities.”

Consigning for a cause, the celebrity way.

