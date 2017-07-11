Lindsey Wixson, she of gap-toothed notoriety, is leaving modeling behind.
Wixson took to Instagram to reveal the news, citing injuries and a desire to pursue an “artistic side.”
“To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high-heel business,” Wixson posted. “I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disability has come to me with a purpose. To show me that I must carry on. This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavors with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving and inventing for the future.”
She included the handle to her new venture,@wixsondesign, which describes Wixson as a “potter, Interior curator, fixture designer.”
Wixson has shared her struggles with foot issues and her love of pottery on her account in recent months.
