Lindsey Wixson, she of gap-toothed notoriety, is leaving modeling behind.

Wixson took to Instagram to reveal the news, citing injuries and a desire to pursue an “artistic side.”

“To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high-heel business,” Wixson posted. “I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disability has come to me with a purpose. To show me that I must carry on. This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavors with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving and inventing for the future.”

She included the handle to her new venture,@wixsondesign, which describes Wixson as a “potter, Interior curator, fixture designer.”

Wixson has shared her struggles with foot issues and her love of pottery on her account in recent months.

from @wixsondesign Go follow for more on my new projects! #newbeginnings #newlife A post shared by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Reaching new heights with @micol.ceramics 😊😉🎉 A post shared by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on May 24, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Thanks Dr. Pace! I finally earned my first boot. 😀 #modellife #8years A post shared by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on May 31, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

