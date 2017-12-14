The Lions Model Management is adding a new face to its roster. The three-year-old boutique agency announced today that it has signed on plus-size model Jess Miller.

Miller was one of four finalists in a nationwide model search conducted this fall in partnership with Universal Standard, a clothing brand for women sizes 10 to 28. She is the first plus-size model to join The Lions, whose client list also includes Irina Shayk, Kate Upton, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Cameron Russell.

“At The Lions, we look beyond traditional factors, like measurements, so while Jess is the first ‘plus size’ model we’re adding to our roster, that detail didn’t influence our decision,” said Julia Kisla, The Lions’ ceo and managing partner, in a statement. “When we met Jess we immediately felt a spark and knew we had to sign her. She has all the attributes we look for in new talent — a striking look, unique personal style, intelligence, a strong work ethic and a passion for championing inclusivity. We look forward to working with her to change the perception of what a model can and should be in today’s market.”

Miller was discovered in Seattle during Universal Standard’s 12-city nationwide search. She and her fellow three finalists are featured in the brand’s new campaign for its loungewear collection, launching today.

“Growing up I was always interested in fashion and modeling, but making a career of it seemed out of reach since there weren’t many models working who I thought looked like me, so I naturally felt unwelcome,” Miller said in a statement. “I began to see modeling as a real opportunity for me as the industry has evolved over the past few years, with more models who have nontraditional looks achieving great success. Now, I’m thrilled to join in as a working model and am grateful to The Lions and Universal Standard for the opportunity. I hope to inspire the next generation to celebrate the fullness of all that makes them unique and to show them that all attributes are beautiful and should be shared with the world.”

