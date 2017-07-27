Lucky Blue Smith is officially a dad.

The 19-year-old male model and his girlfriend, 26-year-old former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Gravity Blue Smith.

“Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of ,” Bree posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of the three of them.

“She’s here,” Smith wrote on his account. “Meet Gravity Blue Smith, I’ve never felt so happy.…I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess.”

The pair announced they were expecting on Instagram in March, with Smith writing: “Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news — Stormi and I are having a baby! It’s crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I’m so happy and can’t wait to experience this amazing journey!”

Later in the spring, Smith revealed he and Bree were waiting to learn the baby’s sex. “I kinda want to be surprised,” he told WWD at a celebration of H&M’s Coachella collection. “I’m just going with the flow, I don’t know.” He added that his family had been nothing but supportive. “Everyone around me has just been telling me the ins and outs [of parenting] and just giving me a bunch of great support,” he said.

She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy… I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️ A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of 🖤little miss Gravity Blue Smith A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Related Links:

Male Model Profile: Lucky Blue

The Atomics on H&M, Coachella and Lucky Blue Smith’s Impending Fatherhood

Lucky Blue Smith to Make Writing Debut

Multitasking Smith Siblings Talk Music, Modeling, Acting