Chipotle might not be the first place one thinks of for romance, but the chain restaurant was just that for Marc Jacobs, who proposed to longtime boyfriend Char Defrancesco there — via a Prince flash mob.

Jacobs and Defrancesco both shared the good news on Instagram on Thursday with a video showing a flash mob of dancers performing to Prince’s “Kiss,” before Jacobs dropped to one knee.

“And this happened…‘Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’” Jacobs captioned his post, referring to Defrancesco as his “Ride or Die fiancé.” The proposal comes just after Defrancesco’s birthday, which Jacobs celebrated on Instagram in his previous post.

“GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” Defrancesco wrote with his Instagram video.

Between this and the recent success of model Remington Williams, who was scouted while making guacamole at the restaurant, Chipotle is riding a wave of good p.r., following a series of food poisoning-related bad press last year.

As for the nuptials of Jacobs and Defrancesco, will Chipotle be served at the wedding? And, most importantly, whatever will the happy couple wear?

