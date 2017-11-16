Marc Jacobs is sharing his secrets to industry success with his first online course on fashion design.

The New School’s Parsons School of Design alum is conducting a 15-part lesson on MasterClass, which will provide a journey through his creative process from initial inspiration to design and execution. Available to subscribers, the content will also take an in-depth look into the 54-year-old’s theatrical runway productions and philosophy on branding.

“I’ll be discussing things that I wish I knew starting out,” said the New York native in a trailer for the video tutorial. “The heart of my class is sharing the technical process. Once in a while it’s a fabric that inspires a dress and other times it’s the dress we want to make that inspires the fabric.”

MasterClass, which boasts a roster of online courses from other luminaries including Diane von Furstenberg, Martin Scorsese and Serena Williams, was founded in 2015 by Stanford grad David Rogier who admits the course will appeal to those not looking specifically to explore the technical aspect of fashion design.

“His goal is that people that take this class are then able to create their own garments,” explains Rogier. “[But] it’s about making things that you love and things that mean something to you. That’s a lesson that applies to anybody in anything they do.”

Jacobs custom-crafted the lesson plan himself with loose guidance by the team at MasterClass whose role was to be the active voice of the student throughout filming. “It’s teaching his process and not just talking about it,” adds Rogier.