Meet Sydney Sweeney, the American actress who is the newest addition to the Emmy-winning streaming show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which returns to Hulu on April 25. She hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere on Thursday wearing Carolina Herrera.

WWD: What can you share about your character on “The Handmaid’s Tale?”

Sydney Sweeney: Her name is Eden. She’s 15. She grew up in Gilead. She doesn’t know anything else. She’s a true believer. She wants to be a commander’s wife. Because she is a true believer, it kind of makes her dangerous to the whole “Handmaid’s Tale” storyline. That’s all I can pretty much say.

WWD: Are you able to say who you share scenes with?

S.S.: I can’t. I wish I could.

WWD: What did it mean to you to join the show?

S.S.: I cried. I was so happy. The stories are amazing. The actors and cinematography are amazing, so not only that, but the movement that it’s standing for is also really powerful. To be a part of something like that is incredible.

WWD: What was the first day on set like?

S.S.: It was scary. I was like, “Oh my gosh. I’m actually here.” But everyone was so welcoming and so nice that it made me feel better.

WWD: What was it like spending time with the actors between takes?

S.S.: I have a lot to learn from them. I look up to them. We had a blast. We’d listen to Taylor Swift. They’re all really into her. I was doing my school work and they’d be like, “What are you doing?” It was fun. It was like being with your family.

WWD: Are you a fashion girl?

S.S.: I’m getting into it. Growing up, I was definitely a tomboy, an overall and Converse type of girl and I still am, but for events, I love dressing up.

WWD: Who is your stylist?

S.S.: I work with Jill [London] and Jordan [Johnson]. They’re amazing. I send them my inspo of what I might be thinking of and then they put together what they think and we have racks of clothes. I always want to try every single dress on just to make sure. Because this wasn’t one of the first dresses I tried on. We had a Delpozo dress picked out, but the moment I put this one on, I was like, “This is it.”

WWD: Who are some of the designers you’ve recently been introduced to that you love?

S.S.: I love Prada, Miu Miu and Zimmermann. And, apparently, I love Carolina Herrera.

WWD: What other projects do you have on the horizon?

S.S.: I have “Sharp Objects” coming out in August on HBO. [Director] Jean-Marc Vallée is a talent and working with Amy Adams was incredible. It was like being at camp with them because we would travel so much. We filmed in L.A., Northern California and Atlanta. There was a lot of traveling together and a lot of bare-backing it. It was fun.