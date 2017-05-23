In what is likely the most Internet-y moment in film production thus far, a concept for a movie that was born out of a Twitter meme has been reportedly green-lighted — and the world has the seating charts at Miu Miu to thank for it.

A photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting front row at the fall 2014 Miu Miu show went viral in April after a Twitter user by the name of @1800SadGal posted that the photo of the two women looking down the runway seemed to say, “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.”

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

Nyong’o replied back to the tweet, writing, “I’m down if you are @Rihanna,” which led the singer to reply “I’m in Pit’z.”

Internet enthusiasm rose to a fever pitch, as fans began to draft their dream team of a writing and directing duo. “Insecure” star and writer Issa Rae and director/writer Ava DuVernay were looped in, and both tweeted their willingness.

Now it’s been reported by Entertainment Weekly that this meme dream is to become a reality, in the form of a Netflix movie.

Nyong’o and Rihanna have yet to address the rumors, but DuVernay posted about it on Twitter (naturally).

We deserve nice things. ✌🏾️https://t.co/VlbKhLNDIv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 22, 2017

No timeline has been set for the project. The second season of “Insecure” will premiere on HBO on July 23, and DuVernay is in production of Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Will Miu Miu provide the costuming? Will @1800SadGal be involved? And is this the new way movie concepts get pitched?

