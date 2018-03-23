Miroslava Duma took to Instagram on Friday to announce she has sold her stake in Buro 24/7, the digital media brand she cofounded in 2011 with Fira Chilieva.

First kicking off in Russia, Buro 24/7 has grown to include 11 international editions and employs 130 people in the world.

“Having stepped away from Buro 24/7 operational activity over a year ago, this final stage with the sale of my stake was a strategic plan and now feels like a natural step forward,” wrote Duma on Instagram. “I’m confident that I leave the company in the most capable hands of my partners and the global Buro 24/7 team.”

According to media sources, Buro 24/7 saw a drop of its advertising sales in the last few months as result of the offensive, racist and transphobic comments from the Russian digital entrepreneur, who last January, posted a picture of flowers and a card that she said was sent by her designer friend Ulyana Sergeenko. The card said “To my Ni**as in Paris,” a quote from a Jay Z and Kanye West song.

According to Duma’s Instagram announcement, following the exit from Buro 24/7, she will focus on the development of her Future Tech Lab company aimed at developing more sustainable practices across the fashion supply chain, as well as dedicating more time to both new undisclosed personal projects and her family.