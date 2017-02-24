Among this year’s crop of Oscar nominees, Naomie Harris is probably the only one who spends lots of time in a flotation tank.

The London-born-and-based actress, who’s had a trans-Atlantic career since the early Aughts, says it’s her secret to surviving the endless plane rides. “As soon as I land, I go to a flotation tank. It’s like a sensory-deprivation tank with salted water and it’s all in the dark. That resets my body clock so I don’t really get jet lag.”

She’s even quick with the local recommendations. “There’s two in Venice and one in West- wood. I usually float for an hour. Some of them have two-hour sessions, but I’d go with one hour for your first float.”

Despite her down-to-earth demeanor, Harris is not exactly an unknown in Hollywood; her breakout role came back in 2002 when Danny Boyle cast her as the female lead in the acclaimed zombie apocalypse drama “28 Days Later.” Since then, she’s appeared in multiple installments of Hollywood franchises such as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” as a pirate, and in the recent James Bond films, playing MI6 operative Eve Moneypenny.

But it was her role in Barry Jenkins’ indie film “Moonlight,” in which she plays a Paula, the crack-addicted mother of a boy struggling with his sexuality while growing up in the Miami housing projects, that earned her her first Academy Award nomination at the age of 40, for Actress in a Supporting Role. The film has gained steady momentum since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival six months ago, being lauded as a character study of figures seldom seen on the big screen. On this day, she’s just attended the Oscar nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton, and is about to break for a couple of hours before her next “Moonlight” screening and audience Q&A.

“I think people are connecting with it because it appeals to our universal yearning for the sharing of love with another person. I think it’s also something we try and cover over, that life teach- es us that we have to somehow suppress, and the movie almost strips away all those layers,” she says.

“It was hard,” she says of playing a woman who’s flawed and not always sympathetic, but Harris called it “a gift.” “How often do you get to play someone who’s as multidimensional as that? As an actor, that’s what you are craving.”