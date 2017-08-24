Lil’ Kim’s lilac pasties, Rose McGowan’s barely more-than-chain dress, Britney Spears’ python dance, Miley Cyrus’ series of skin-baring ensembles, Lady Gaga’s meat dress — yes, ’tis the season for the MTV VMAs, and all the shocking fashion moments they bring with them.

The MTV Video Music Awards began in 1984, and have become synonymous with bizarre celebrity style moments. Madonna’s first VMA look, at the inaugural event, involved a lace bustier and a belt that spelled out “boy toy,” for one — and we’d say that’s one of the tamer looks over time. Throughout the years musical legends from Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain to Tupac and David Bowie have all walked the carpet, and in recent years Cyrus, Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry — who is up for hosting duties this year — have brought their strangest ensembles to the awards.

And of course, the VMAs are home to some of music’s most notorious moments, including the Madonna and Britney Spears kiss, Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement and Kanye West’s interruption of Taylor Swift. Come Sunday, all bets are off.

