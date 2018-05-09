One never forgets their first Met Gala. Making her debut this year was model Winnie Harlow, who wore a white silk triple organza gown with a silk wool corset by Tommy Hilfiger.

The morning after the festivities, Harlow wrote in with a recap of the big night.

How she interpreted the theme into her look:

“I have gotten to know Tommy Hilfiger and his team really well the past year, and I was lucky to walk Tommy’s show this past season, so I really trusted his vision. I thought the headdress made by Brittny Wood touched on the theme of Heavenly Bodies perfectly. The white dress really made me feel like an angel, and the headdress made of an assortment of feathers, silk orchids and lace was so beautiful and added the edge I love to put into a look.

Favorite moment from the night:

“Walking the carpet was my favorite moment. For a few moments, you feel like you’re a moving work of art, surrounded by other amazing art. It’s quick but impressive.”

Where she changed between the gala and the after parties:

“I changed at The Pierre hotel before going to the after parties. My gala look was incredible, but you have to switch things up and loosen up for the parties.”

First thing she did when she got home at the end of the night:

“I took a nice bath and got some sleep at 11 Howard hotel. I was on Andy Cohen’s show on Tuesday night, and left for Cannes right after!”

