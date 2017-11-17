Spotted on the carpet at the annual Dior Guggenheim International Gala preparty was Eleanor Lambert, the 24-year-old daughter of Diane Lane and French actor Christopher Lambert (and former stepdaughter of Josh Brolin, before he and Lane split in 2013). Dressed in Dior for the occasion, Lambert is the latest celebrity offspring to watch, as she launches into a career of modeling and filmmaking.

Lambert is a self-professed freelance journalist and writer (per her Instagram). She’s repped by One Management and, per her team, is at work on a documentary. She was in the stands during New York Fashion Week in February, and in recent months she’s been branching out from joint red-carpet appearances with her mother to solo party adventures, as in Wednesday’s Dior bash. All eyes on you, Ms. Lambert.

Muva 👸 A post shared by ✨ Eleanor Lambert ✨ (@ello_kitty) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

