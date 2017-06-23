June is Pride Month nationwide, and New York will celebrate on Sunday with the annual Pride March down Fifth Avenue and through Greenwich Village. Here, New York designers reflect on the importance of Pride and what it means to them.

Michael Kors: “Pride is about celebrating your authentic self and remembering all the incredible people who came before us to get us where we are today. It’s about remembering that the fight is not over. We must celebrate each other and move forward, not backwards.”

Joseph Altuzarra: “It’s super important; it’s a fantastic way of celebrating such a diverse minority of people, of which I am one.”

Prabal Gurung: “It means to be able to be yourself, it means finally to be free, without any kind of baggage, hesitation. But this time around it’s an especially sensitive Pride Month for all of us — for the White House to not even recognize the month, it’s kind of alarming. But as anyone in the community — and anyone who supports the community — knows…we go along. We move along.”

Jennifer Fisher: “Pride means being your true self.”

Adam Selman: “It is my family, it is my core. I don’t even know that I can put it into words. Community is my biggest thing, and that is my core community, the LGBTQ community. It really extends beyond this gay, lesbian and trans [community] to people who associate with being different. That is me in a nutshell. Pride Month for me is a place where we can come together — and it really should be a whole year, in my mind.”

Jason Wu: “Pride Month is to be who you are and be an American. Embrace differences. This is what our industry is so much about, isn’t it? It’s not so much about gay pride anymore, it’s about being yourself and embracing that.”

Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman: “To us, pride is essential and a celebration of individuality and love.”