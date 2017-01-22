These days, most celebrities prefer to let their social media feeds do the talking when it comes to their personal lives. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words. When up-and-coming actress Nicola Peltz posted a shot of herself sitting on Anwar Hadid’s lap last week, the internet was ablaze with “are they or aren’t they?” chatter. After all, not only is Peltz a favorite among fashion magazines, Anward is Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s little brother, following in his famous sisters’ footsteps. The youngest Hadid, 17, signed with IMG Models in February of last year.

Now at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her new television pilot, “When the Street Lights Go on,” Peltz’s job is to speak with reporters about her acting projects, but one could hardly ignore the obvious. During a WWD photo shoot at the St. Regis in Deer Valley on Saturday, when asked about the handsome young man in her Instagram feed, Peltz said, “We’re hanging out. Honestly, he is an angel. He’s such an amazing person.”

Hadid, 17, certainly knows how to treat a lady, given his most recent black and white Instagram post of the two of them, in which he’s holding a bunch of white roses, captioned with puppy and rose emojis.

But Peltz didn’t stop there. “He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing.”

Peltz said she was at the festival with her mother, her brother Will Peltz — also an actor and sometime model — and her “best friend.” She was likely referring to girlfriend Sofia Richie (yes, another model), who’s also been making the Sundance party rounds.

“I love her,” Peltz said, adding that their favorite pastime is staying in and ordering from Craig’s in West Hollywood. “It’s really important to have really good girlfriends around and to have girl time and support. Boyfriends come and go until you meet the one, so it’s super important to have that feminine energy around you.”

