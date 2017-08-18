Noah Cyrus may not be as famous as her older sister, Miley, but the next few months could be a gamechanger for the budding singer.

The 17-year-old will join Katy Perry as the opening act on the North American leg of her Witness tour, which kicks off in Montreal Sept. 19. The schedule was pushed back “due to unavoidable production delays,” Perry revealed Thursday via social media.

Cyrus, who released her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” earlier this year and garnered an MTV VMA nod for “Best New Artist,” gushed about the opportunity to perform ahead of the “Roar” singer for 21 dates on her tour.

“I’ve loved Katy since I was a little girl, and I can’t thank her enough for giving me this incredible opportunity,” the teen said. “Let’s hope I don’t f–k it up.”

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus released the music video for her latest single, “Younger Now,” with the younger Cyrus expected to drop a full LP later this year.

can I get a witness?! yoooo this is actually happening… i'm opening for @katyperry on #WITNESSTHETOUR!! thank you to KP for this insane opportunity. still can't believe it. 👁🔥👁🔥👁 A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

