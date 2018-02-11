After playing Philipp Plein’s show with Quavo and Takeoff on Saturday night, Migos’ Offset headed to SoHo on Sunday afternoon to watch fellow Atlanta native Rich the Kid perform at Plein’s pop-up.

Offset spent most of fall fashion week by fiancée Cardi B’s side as she made her grand debut, but this time around, he’s lying low show-wise while Cardi continues to make headlines in the front row — even though she isn’t doing press.

WWD caught up with Offset at the Philipp Plein pop-up to talk fashion, Cardi B and jewelry.

On his fashion week (so far): “The only one I did was Philipp Plein. That was amazing with the spaceships, the whole vibe of the show. I just been sitting back and supporting my wife Cardi on all the things she’s been doing.”

His fashion hero: “Michael Jackson.”

On whether he sees Atlanta as a fashion hub: “I see the Migos as a fashion hub. We’re very influential when it comes to fashion, urban and all the way around.”

On how he and Cardi B complement one another’s style: “I’m from Atlanta, she’s from New York. I’m from the South, she’s from the North. We mix it in one bowl and when it comes out, it’s a masterpiece.”

His go-to date night look: “A Philipp Plein sweatsuit with a puffer jacket if it’s cold outside.”

His go-to jeweler: “Elliot Avianne. I found him on the Diamond District, the Treasure Chest, that’s what I call it.”

The one thing he never leaves the house without: “Cash money.”

