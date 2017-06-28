Costume designer Catherine George — who also worked on director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 thriller “Snow Piercer” — on dressing the American cast of “Okja.”

Collaborating with the Korean director: “He has a very unique vision, and he’s very fun to work with, very collaborative. He has a strong idea of what the story is and everything is storyboarded, but he’s very open to collaboration.”

Working in tandem with costume designer Choi Se-yeon, who dressed the film’s Korean cast: “It’s good because I think you get the true essence of Korea. I think someone who’s from there and based there — they have all of the nuances and minutiae, especially in the countryside where Mija’s from.”

Finding Lucy Mirando’s Chanel look: “We talked a lot about what her stage costume would be. We decided that she should wear a [South] Korean hanbok. Lucy’s very influenced by designers, and I came across the picture of the Chanel dress and it checked all of the boxes. Tilda [Swinton] had a relationship with Chanel, and she’d actually seen it in the show a year before. They made a custom dress with a different color ribbon.”

The style of Lucy Mirando vs. Nancy Mirando: “Nancy has been sent to the U.K., and we decided that she plays a lot of golf, and that kind of started the thought process. I did some research, and she also thinks she’s part of the hierarchy in the U.K., and she dresses quite conservatively and wears Burberry. We had a lot of fun. I just saw Theresa May the other day, and she kind of reminded me of Nancy a little bit, unconsciously.”

