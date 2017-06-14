Just one week after making history at the box office, “Wonder Woman” has been given the Oprah Winfrey treatment. The media empress threw a “Wonder Woman”-themed party on Tuesday, complete with a cake, flip-flops, popcorn buckets and the superhero’s signature headpiece and wrist cuffs.

Winfrey documented the party preparations on her Instagram account with a series of videos. “It’s ‘Wonder Woman’ day at my house,” she declared in the first, adding, “I’m having a party for 28 10-year-olds.” She proceeded to outfit a “Wonder Woman” cake with a topper featuring the superhero herself.

By the second video, Winfrey had entered full fangirl mode, going so far as to place the “Wonder Woman” headpiece on her own head. She’s also wearing the signature wrist cuffs as she raves about themed popcorn buckets and cups. She then displays pairs of “Wonder Woman” flip-flops, capping off her video series with a shot of the chef preparing some salad.

“Wonder Woman” raked in a whopping $223 million globally when it opened two weeks ago, making it the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman. Starring Gal Gadot, the film has garnered both high-end and mass-market appeal. Luxury brands such as Givenchy and Louis Vuitton along with mass-market retailers like Hot Topic and Kohl’s have all created products inspired by the 75-year-old character.

“Wonder Woman is a pioneer in many ways including being a fashion icon,” says Soo Koo, Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ chief creative officer. “These collections celebrate her as an iconic superhero and empower fans of all kinds to be confident and strong.”

Judging from Winfrey’s Instagram videos, this much is clear: She, too, seems to have fallen prey to the “Wonder Woman” mass-market bug.

