Designers will have their work cut out for them. Nominations today were announced for the 90th Academy Awards, and as expected, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan earned Best Actress nominations, as did Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins and record-holder Meryl Streep. So far, McDormand has swept the Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice and SAG Awards, and Ronan took home a Golden Globe, which is divided in drama and comedy categories.

The Supporting Actress field was filled by veteran entertainers Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalfe and Octavia Spencer.

Also in an awards season dominated by the #TimesUp movement, “Lady Bird” writer and director Greta Gerwig made history by becoming only the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director in 90 years, and Rachel Morrison is the first female director of photography ever to be nominated for Best Cinematography for her work in “Mudbound.”

The Best Actor category was a combination of newcomers Timothée Chalemet and Daniel Kaluuya, and veterans (and past winners) Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington, along with this year’s Golden Globes and SAG Awards winner Gary Oldman.

The Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC March 4, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Below, a list of the major nominees.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tanya”

Saoirse Ronan,” Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalemet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gray Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esquire”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalfe, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Willem Defoe, “The Florida Project”

Christoher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

San Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Related Stories:

Lesley Manvile Discusses Phantom Thread

A closer look at the costumes of Phantom Thread

Actresses Discuss Time’s Up Movement