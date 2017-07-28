Panorama is back for round two. The music festival has tapped Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails to headline its sophomore installment, which will also feature performances from Solange, Alt-J and A Tribe Called Quest.

Though the headlining acts tend to draw the biggest crowds, seasoned festivalgoers know that the up-and-comers are the ones to watch — they just might headline next year’s festivities, after all. Here are six budding musical acts — strangely in unison in their creative approach to spelling and wordplay — hitting the stage at Panorama Music Festival on Randalls Island this weekend.

MØ

Provenance: Ubberud, Funen, Denmark

Big break: A feature alongside Justin Bieber on Major Lazer’s “Cold Water”

Latest release: “Nights With You”



Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted, a.k.a. MØ, is a solo act with an impressive list of collaborations to boot. With a 2014 debut album under her belt, Ørsted has lent her vocals to Iggy Azalea’s “Beg For It,” Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” and “Don’t Leave” with Snakehips, racking up tens of millions of YouTube views in the process.

Noname

Provenance: Chicago

Big break: A verse on “Lost” from Chance the Rapper’s “Acid Rap” mixtape

Upcoming release: “Room 25”

Fatimah Warner, aka Noname, is one of the most promising young females in hip-hop today. Formerly known as Noname Gypsy, she released the jazz and gospel-infused “Telefone” mixtape last year to much praise, solidifying her official musical debut.

Cherry Glazerr

Provenance: Los Angeles

Big break: The critically acclaimed “Haxel Princess” from 2014

Latest release: “Apocalipstick”

Cherry Glazerr is a four-piece Los Angeles-bred rock band helmed by Clementine Creevy. Creevy is one of the band’s original three founders — and only original member — and actually got her start uploading demos to Soundcloud under the moniker Clembutt.

THEY.



Provenance: Los Angeles

Big break: A collaboration with Skrillex and Zhu titled “Working for It”

Latest release: “Nü Religion: Hyena”

Drew Love and Dante Jones are the faces of THEY., the duo carving out a hole in the music world and calling it “Grung&B.” THEY. blends hip-hop with R&B and rock, as heard in the followup to their debut EP, “Nü Religion: Hyena.”

Kiiara

Provenance: Wilmington, Ill.

Big break: “Gold,” which bubbled up to the 13th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100

Latest release: “Low Kii Savage”

Kiiara’s airy soprano vocals soar over lively electronic beats, as evidenced in her hit “Gold,” which received an unlikely remix treatment from Lil Wayne. Veteran alternative metal band Linkin Park — reeling from the loss of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week — had tapped her for the single “Heavy” back in February.

Jamila Woods



Provenance: Chicago

Big break: The featured vocals on “Sunday Candy” by Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment

Latest release: “Heavn”

One of the most exciting new voices in music, Jamila Woods first entered the scene by way of “Sunday Candy.” She’s since worked with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and reunited with Chance the Rapper for his Grammy award-winning “Coloring Book” album. Woods’ gospel-minded songs double as affirmations, setting her apart from today’s often muddled music scene.

