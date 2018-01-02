Paris Hilton is starting the new year off with some serious sparkle. While in Aspen, Colo., for a New Year’s Eve DJ gig, the heiress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor and model Chris Zylka.

Hilton shared the news of her engagement with her social media followers this morning. She posted a photo of her and Zylka on a ski slope, where her beau got down on one knee and offered her a reported 20-carat pear-shaped ring.

True to form, she followed this up with a tweet that reads, “I’m engaged. That’s hot!!!”

The pair first met at a 2010 Oscars party, but didn’t reconnect until two years ago. They went public with their relationship in February.

Over the summer, Hilton shared a photo of Zylka’s arm, freshly tatted with her name in Disney font. “My love surprised me [and] got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth [and] he finally found his fairytale princess,” she wrote.

Here’s hoping Hilton and Zylka get their happily ever after.

More from WWD.com:

Why Paris Hilton, Martin Garrix Love DJing on NYE



Celebrity Fashion Accounts You Should Be Following on IG

The Year’s Five Biggest Celebrity Home Buyers and Sellers