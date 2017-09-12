Are Petra Collins and Selena Gomez teaming up for “Fetish” 2.0? At Shayne Oliver’s debut show for Helmut Lang on Monday night, Collins revealed that she and the pop star just might reunite for a film.

“She and I found out we have such similar taste,” Collins recalled of working with Gomez on her video. “We both have this obsession with horror and we made something so crazy. Now we’re trying to figure out writing a movie together. So we’ll see.”

Collins said Gomez first reached out to her about “Fetish” after sharing a photo of Collins with her 126 million Instagram followers. “I photographed her before and she posted this photo and was like, ‘Woman Crush Wednesday,’” Collins said. It was a match made in Instagram heaven.

Collins revealed that she and Gomez hardly tired of working together despite long hours on set. “I remember at the end of the day, we wanted to shoot more,” she said. “We shot for, like, 14 hours and at the end of it, I was like, ‘I could do this for so long.’ She’s awesome.”

While the duo locks in the details of their potential new project, Collins is focusing on one of her own: a Rizzoli book. “It’s coming out in November,” she said. “It’s a retrospective of everything I’ve done.”

I have a full crush on @petrafcollins A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

FETISH @selenagomez ft @laflare1017 out now 🔥 link in profile A post shared by Petra Collins (@petrafcollins) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

