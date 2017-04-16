Hot on the heels of wrapping her role in the forthcoming young adult adaptation of “Anthem” alongside Juliette Lewis, 19-year-old Peyton List, best known for her roles in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise and Disney’s “Jessie” comedy series, hit the Coachella pre-party circuit on Saturday, starting with Popsugar and CFDA’s annual brunch at the Colony Palms in Palm Springs. Before heading to the festival to catch performances by Bon Iver, Local Natives and Lady Gaga, the actress chatted with WWD about her festival fashion strategy and her tried-and-true tip for making friends at Coachella.

WWD: Describe your outfit today.

Peyton List: It’s by an Australian designer called Denisse M Vera. She handmade it especially for me. She’s amazing. It’s so cool because I have been supporting smaller people through Instagram and that’s how I found her. I ended up finding a stylist from Australia who knows a bunch of cool brands and she does a lot of festival stuff, and she brought us together. Denisse and I went back and forth and talked about our styles, and collaborated on [this piece].

WWD: Is it important to you to champion under-the-radar designers?

P.L.: Yes, I feel like it’s really important to support people who are coming up and really talented, who need someone to show people that they’re cool and talented and doing something different. And I can help do that. It’s cool.

WWD: This is your second time at Coachella. How did you hone in on the rest of your looks for the weekend?

P.L.: I am staying away from trends. I am doing my own take on everything. I feel like a festival is the one place where I can do something that’s so different and cool. I brought lots of different boots, lots of things I can move in, that will be fun to dance in, and let loose in, and vibe out in. Shorts.

WWD: Any standout pieces?

P.L.: On Friday, I wore this see-through black chained-together dress with shorts with sparkly boots and a lacy bralet underneath, but it kept getting caught on everyone at the festival. I got caught on so many different people and got to talk to a bunch of people I never would have normally talked to. It was good. It pushed me out of my comfort zone. So, wear something that will get hooked on people and you’ll have loads of friends by the end of the night.