In life, Prince was indelibly linked to the color purple and now has a custom-crafted hue in his memory created by the Pantone Color Institute.

The singer, who died last year at 57, became strongly linked to the regal color with the release of his 1984 film “Purple Rain” and its Academy Award-winning soundtrack featuring the hit single by the same name.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to the singer’s estate in a statement. “This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever.”

Pantone, the globally recognized authority on commercial color strategy, titled the rather aubergine shade “Love Symbol #2,” which was inspired by Prince’s custom-made purple Yamaha piano. “[This color] enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself,” explained Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman.

Pantone has also worked on standardizing other iconic tones from Tiffany & Co.’s robin’s-egg blue to the smoky signature shade of GREY by Jason Wu. The late singer’s estate is in talks to partner with various companies to utilize the custom color on retail product collaborations.