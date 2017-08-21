Pyper America Smith is taking a cue from younger brother Lucky Blue. WWD can exclusively reveal that The Atomics bassist has signed with IMG Models.

“I keep being surprised by where life takes me,” Smith says of the announcement. “I don’t know how I got so lucky to have been signed with the best agency in the world. I’m so happy.” She had previously been signed to Next Models.

Smith and her three siblings — Lucky Blue, Daisy Clementine and Starlie Cheyenne — formed the band The Atomics in 2004, when she was just seven years old. Originally from Utah, she moved to Los Angeles four years ago to focus on her modeling career. In 2012, she booked her first modeling gig, posing alongside her siblings for Gap’s holiday campaign. She has since appeared in campaigns for Moncler, Tiffany & Co., Superga, Iceberg, Calvin Klein, Forever 21 and H&M, and appeared with Lucky Blue on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar China’s May 2015 issue.

Smith became an aunt in July when Lucky Blue and his girlfriend, 26-year-old former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Gravity Blue.

“We all really love babies,” Smith told WWD back in March at a celebration of her and her three siblings’ collaboration with H&M. The foursome went on to play Coachella the following month.

Excited to announce my collaboration with @supergauk! 💗 keep your eye out for some sneaks that I've designed coming soon 💙🦋 #PyperForSuperga — click the link in my bio to see more A post shared by Pyper America Smith (@pyperamerica) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Playing shows in California next month ⚔️ Get your tickets before they sell out ❤️ @theatomics A post shared by Pyper America Smith (@pyperamerica) on May 24, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

More from WWD.com:

The Atomics on H&M, Coachella and Lucky Blue Smith’s Impending Fatherhood

Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America Star in Iceberg Campaign

Lucky Blue Smith Becomes a Dad