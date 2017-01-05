Rachel Platten had a busy 2016, watching as her songs “Fight Song” and “Stand By You” climb the charts. She started the year with a bang with the release of her first major studio album, “Wildfire,” which went on to become certified gold.

For the holidays, Platten headed to Maui to rest up with her husband, Kevin Lazan, before returning to the mainland to perform in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. She sent WWD a postcard from her vacation, where she ate tom yum soup and explored a mineral cave.

***

After an incredible year of being on the road, I was able to spend the holidays at the Andaz Maui in Wailea. I have been lucky enough to go [to Hawaii] a couple of times. I spent my time recharging by the beach, snorkeling, hiking and exploring the beautiful island with my husband.

My favorite thing I did was dive into a mineral cave along the road to Hana. We had to wear headlamps to see and the water was only 55 degrees or so but the minerals left our skin feeling baby smooth and it was an unforgettable experience. Best thing I ate was at a Thai restaurant in a tiny town on top of a volcano — the tom yum soup…it was incredible.

I am grateful I had the opportunity to get away and relax for a bit. I now feel recharged and ready to take on 2017.

NYC!! I can not wait to have the most magical NYE with you all and ring 2017 together in Times Square! The show will also be streamed live at http://www.livestream.com/2017. Let's party!! 🎉💃🏼😍 #balldrop A photo posted by Rachel Platten (@rachelplatten) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:37pm PST