Rachel Roy and Damon Dash’s oldest daughter, Ava Dash, is the latest offspring of famous parents to join the modeling ranks. The 17-year-old signed with DT Model Management two days ago.

“That’s what I’m working toward now, but also my mom works with World of Children, which is a charity. They just had an event in L.A. honoring different people who have done well with charity [work] for kids all over the world, so supporting that and working on my modeling career — that’s what I’ve been doing,” she told WWD at Wednesday night’s Tiffany & Co. HardWear party at Elysium Art Studios. Dash took a few minutes to chat about what led her down the fashion path and her other passions.

WWD: Have you always known you wanted to get into modeling?

Ava Dash: Being that my mom is a fashion designer, I’ve been around that my whole life. I’ve always loved being at her shoots or at her runway shows and loved watching the models get ready. I’ve always wanted to do that. Now that I’m old enough I can actually pursue that. I’m excited.

WWD: What does your mom think? What kind of advice has she given you?

A.D.: She’s told me to stay true to myself and not to get down if certain companies don’t want me or if the pictures don’t come out great. She said to always love myself and have that be the basis, and then try to please other people. Please yourself first and if you’re comfortable with everything that’s going on, then do whatever it is.

WWD: Who would you love to work with?

A.D.: There are so many people. I’ve always wanted to be in Sports Illustrated or Victoria Secret. Or Balmain.

WWD: How would you describe your personal sense of style?

A.D.: It’s kinda edgy, cool. I’m pretty laid-back. It depends on the event or my mood.

WWD: Whose modeling career would you most want to emulate?

A.D.: I’m pretty close family friends with Chanel Iman. I love her. I’ve admired her career since I was little, since I’ve known her.

Do you consider yourself a New York or L.A. girl?

A.D.: I grew up in New York. We moved to L.A. about three years ago. There’s definitely a difference in the mentality of New York versus L.A. people. New York is more fast-paced, and it’s easier to get around. In L.A., everyone is more laid-back and beachy and chill. I love both. To live in L.A. with a New York mentality is perfect. It works for me.