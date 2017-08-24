Well-heeled philanthropists will make costly donations to attend Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball Sept. 14 in New York, but a gift of just a dollar could provide a coveted ticket to the glamorous affair next month at Cipriani Wall Street.

The singer announced this week the “Dollar Campaign,” a fund-raising effort in support of The Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit whose goal is to improve education access globally.

Now through Sept. 5, those donating $1 to the efforts will be eligible to receive two tickets to the black-tie affair including round-trip airfare to NYC and a one-night hotel stay. Coinciding with the tail end of New York Fashion Week, the third annual event will be hosted by Dave Chappelle with Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris slated to perform.

“I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart,” Rihanna said in a speech at Harvard University in February. “My grandmother [for whom the charity is partly named] used to say if you have a dollar there’s plenty to share.”

