It’s been an eventful few days for Billy Horschel.

On Sunday, the golfer won the Zurich Classic tournament in New Orleans, pocketing a $1 million-plus purse. Then on Tuesday night, he made an appearance at the Ralph Lauren men’s flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan to unveil his first co-designed golf collection with his longtime sponsor RLX.

The RLX x Billy Horschel capsule marks the first golf design collaboration for Ralph Lauren and speaks to the golfer’s sense of style both on and off the course.

Horschel started turning heads when he wore a pair of octopus-patterned pants at the U.S. Open in 2013. He’s also been spotted in camouflage frog pants as well as trousers with a shark pattern, possibly a nod to one of his golfing role models, Greg Norman.

While the shark franchise is already taken, Horschel revisited the octopus pattern in his collection and will sport the design on a pair of shorts on the practice day before the PGA Championship in August at the Bellerive Country Club outside of St. Louis. He’s also mapped out the other pieces from the collection that he’ll wear Thursday through Sunday during the tournament.

The entire line of polos, shorts, long pants, knitwear and jackets will be available to the public beginning about a month before the tournament. The collection, which includes a women’s capsule as well, will be sold online and in some key golf retailers beginning in mid July. The octopus shirt will retail for $97.50, a piqué polo for $89.50, the five-pocket tech pant is $97.50 and a windbreaker is $198.

During the preview, Horschel said he’s enjoying his role as a “brand-new fashion designer.” He’s been an ambassador of the brand since 2011.

“I was a big Ralph Lauren fan growing up and after seeing Davis Love, Tom Watson and Justin Leonard wear the clothes, I always dreamed of wearing Ralph Lauren on the golf course,” he said. “But the amazing thing is that I never dreamed of having my name next to Ralph Lauren designing clothes.”

Horschel added: “You think of all the people who have worn Ralph Lauren over the years — not just athletes but celebrities, actors, movie stars and businesspeople — they could have chosen anybody to do a collaboration with, but the fact that they chose me to be the first one is really special. It’s humbling.”

He took the job seriously, working closely with the design team to come up with the palette and details for the line. In addition to the octopus print, which he said he revisited with a “twist,” he’s also a fan of the company’s five-pocket tech pant and made sure that silhouette was a part of his line.

The line is grounded in the classic colors of navy, white and gray, with “some pop colors” such as pink.

Horschel said he’s especially pleased the line will be available to the general public at Golf Galaxy, PGA Superstore and select green-grass stores. “It’ll be cool to see my line not just at the PGA Championship but at golf stores around the country,” he said.

“People have looked at the fashion I wear on the golf course, so I’m always trying to put out a good look,” he said, “But this is taking it to another level. I want it to be successful. So I admit I’m a little nervous. I hope people love it and that I see people wearing it because it means that I designed something with the Ralph Lauren design team that was very successful.”

Turning to his golf game, Horschel said his goals are twofold. “If I could write a dream script, it would be to win the PGA Championship wearing my line of golf clothes. That would truly be a dream come true. But the next step is to win a major. I haven’t won one yet and I’d love to be in that legendary status. And then I want to make the Ryder Cup team. It’s a goal that I’ve had since I’ve been out on tour, especially seeing that Ralph Lauren designs and dresses the team.”