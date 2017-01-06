No doubt those who will be watching the 73rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in person or from the comfort of home will have their cell phones in hand or close by, fingers hovering over their social media apps. Followers will be able to see the behind-the-scenes prep shots posted in real-time, often getting a glimpse of a nominee’s hair, makeup and gown before they even hit the red carpet.

So who are the most-followed Golden Globes nominees?

Surprisingly, it’s a fashionable man, Ryan Reynolds, who leads the pack in both followers and top follower gains from nomination day up until Jan. 5. Ingénue Lily Collins trails by several million followers, but remains the top female on both lists. Tom Ford is also in the top 10, as is that other Tom, Hiddleston (his popularity didn’t suffer after his Taylor Swift romance ended). Interestingly, it’s not all individuals with Instagram accounts. Popular nominated shows “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” also made the list, as did Reynolds’ movie “Deadpool.”

Top 10 Most-Followed Golden Globe Nominees on Instagram

1. Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) — 8.9 million followers

2. Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) — 5.3 million followers

3. Hailee Steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) — 4.3 million followers

4. Tom Ford (@tomford) — 4.3 million followers

5. Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) — 3.4 million followers

6. Sarah Jessica Parker (@sarahjessicaparker) — 3.1 million followers

7. Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) – 2.8 million followers

8. Game of Thrones (@gameofthrones) — 2.8 million followers

9. Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) — 2.2 million followers

10. Deadpool (@deadpoolmovie) — 1.4 million followers

Top 10 Golden Globe Nominees Who Gained the Most Followers on Instagram Since Nomination Day

Follower Growth from Nomination Day (12/12/16) through 1/5/17.

1. Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) — gained more than 678K followers

2. Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) — gained more than 357K followers

3. Hailee Steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) — gained more than 256K followers

4. Tom Ford (@tomford) — gained more than 186K followers

5. Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) — gained more than 177K followers

6. Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) — gained more than 96K followers

6. Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) — gained more than 80K followers

8. Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) — gained more than 73K followers

9. Issa Rae (@issarae) — gained more than 72K followers

10. Sarah Jessica Parker (@sarahjessicaparker) — gained more than 69K followers