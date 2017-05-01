Ryan Seacrest has snagged one of the most coveted spots in television — co-hosting the “Live” morning talk show with Kelly Ripa that has been renamed “Live with Kelly and Ryan” as of today.

They made the announcement during this morning’s program.

Seacrest takes over the spot vacated nearly a year ago by Michael Strahan, who jumped ship to serve as a co-anchor of “Good Morning America.” Since that time, Ripa has had any number of temporary co-hosts including Seacrest, who took over the seat several times.

On the show’s Facebook page Monday, Ripa said she was “inexpicably nervous right now,” as she waited backstage to make the big announcement. The page’s hashtag was #welcometothefamily.

“Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game,” Ripa said in a statement. “I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

Seacrest will continue to host his daily radio show in Los Angeles as well as his weekly American Top 40 program, although reports say he will move to New York as a result of this new position. He is also expected to continue as host and executive producer of E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” and will retain his hosting duties on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Undoubtedly, Seascrest will don looks from his fashion line during the show in the mornings. Three years ago, he launched Ryan Seacrest Distinction, a line of tailored clothing and sportswear carried exclusively at Macy’s. And starting in September, the television host and the line into a full sportswear collection — or what it is calling “lifewear” — that will be merchandised within the suit area. It will be offered in 150 Macy’s doors beginning in September.

On the Live web site is a tab called Fashion Finder, which details what Ripa wears on the show every day. Seacrest’s addition to the permanent cast begs the question of whether viewers will soon be able to click to see what he’s wearing too.