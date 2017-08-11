Salma Hayek got more than she bargained for when visiting “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” costar Ryan Reynolds this week.

Standing in the kitchen of the actor’s Westchester, N.Y., home, which he shares with wife Blake Lively, Hayek posed holding the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Ines, while stirring a large copper pot.

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” she captioned alongside the tongue-in-cheek Instagram post. The “Deadpool” star is seen clapping in the background.

Premiering nationwide next week, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” marks the first time Reynolds and the wife of Kering ceo François-Henri Pinault have worked together, but judging by this low-key dinner party the pals bonded on-set.

