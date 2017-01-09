In an inadvertent, yet timely move, Sarah Jessica Parker channeled an iconic movie character at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night — and we aren’t talking about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress donned a dramatic white Vera Wang gown to the awards ceremony, her hair braided atop her head with the assistance of hairstylist Serge Normant. While Jessica Parker referenced a photo of her mother as an inspiration for the look, the white gown and braided updo together read as an homage to the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic character Princess Leia. And the internet reacted with aplomb. Jessica Parker also paid her respects to the actress in an earlier Instagram post on Dec. 27.

“I didn’t mean for that,” Parker said on the NBC Golden Globes red-carpet special.

More: Catch up on all of this year’s Golden Globes looks here.

RIP And may the force be with you Carrie Fisher X, SJ A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

It's the details. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are… x, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PST