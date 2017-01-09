Golden Globe Awards 2017: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang.

REX/Shutterstock



In an inadvertent, yet timely move, Sarah Jessica Parker channeled an iconic movie character at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night — and we aren’t talking about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress donned a dramatic white Vera Wang gown to the awards ceremony, her hair braided atop her head with the assistance of hairstylist Serge Normant. While Jessica Parker referenced a photo of her mother as an inspiration for the look, the white gown and braided updo together read as an homage to the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic character Princess Leia. And the internet reacted with aplomb. Jessica Parker also paid her respects to the actress in an earlier Instagram post on Dec. 27.

“I didn’t mean for that,” Parker said on the NBC Golden Globes red-carpet special.

More: Catch up on all of this year’s Golden Globes looks here.

RIP And may the force be with you Carrie Fisher X, SJ

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

It's the details. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are… x, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Dateline: Beverly Hills. Just post high noon. Let the games begin. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Carrie Fisher Dead

A promo shot for “Star Wars Episode IV — A New Hope,” 1977.  Century Fox/REX/Shutterstock

Awards Golden Globes Sarah Jessica Parker
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus