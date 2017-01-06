New York Fashion Week will be kicking off this year with some Italian flair. The annual amfAR New York gala, to be held this year on Feb. 8 at Cipriani Wall Street, will honor Donatella Versace and Scarlett Johansson. Lena Dunham will serve as host, and Ellie Goulding will be this year’s performer.

The gala, sponsored by Harry Winston, serves as the unofficial launch of New York Fashion Week, which properly gets under way on Feb. 9. Johansson and Versace have been selected for the honor due to their “longstanding support of amfAR,” according to the organization.

As with all amfAR benefits, the star quotient will be full-force this February. In addition to Johansson, Versace, Dunham and Goulding, event chairs for this year’s gala include Woody Allen, Lady Gaga, Patrick Demarchelier, Iman, Carine Roitfeld, Heidi Klum, and David and Lauren Bush Lauren. Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the evening’s co-chairs.

Past honorees include Harvey Weinstein, last year’s honoree, as well as President Bill Clinton, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Robin Williams, Diane von Furstenberg, Clive Davis, Richard Gere, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, Janet Jackson and Donna Karan.