Sienna Miller has given in to social media pressure.

The actress is Instagram’s newest celebrity account. Her first post under her @siennathing handle is a photo of Miller wearing a “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt with “GREE” and “TINGS” written on her hands. The photo’s caption — “Hello World Wide Web. #givenin #peerpressure #luddite” — nods to the fact that the actress had held out on joining the social media platform until now. Within a day of launching the account, Miller has also used the platform to regram a selfie originally posted by Cara Delevingne, as well as publicize the Young Vic production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” she is starring in alongside Jack O’Connell this summer.

“Once the play is up and running, I have the days with my daughter. You pop to the theater in the evenings and it’s summer in London, and it will be lovely,” Miller told WWD earlier this spring.

Who will be the next A-list celeb to open an Instagram account? We’re looking at you Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Jake Gyllenhaal…

Hello World Wide Web. #givenin #peerpressure #luddite 🙃 A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Come one, come all! 🎭@oapostraphec @youngvictheatre @benedictandrews A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

There's only one Shnoyster #regram@caradelevingne ❤️ A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

