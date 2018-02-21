You’ll usually find Sita Abellan in front of the camera — including her own phone’s cam. But for the latest issue of ODDA Magazine, the DJ and model stepped behind the lens to photograph someone else: Kim Kardashian.

“I got in my mind that maybe Kim wanted to shoot with me,” explains Abellan, who hadn’t previously met the reality star in person. “We follow each other since some months ago, I don’t know why, and I was like, I’m gonna text her and see if she’s down to do it. I asked her and she wanted to do it and yeah, we made it happen.”

The shoot, which comes out in its entirety today, took place at a mansion in Los Angeles. It was Abellan’s first time photographing and styling someone other than herself.

“I wanted [Kim] to look like a very strong woman and at the same time, very fashionable,” she says. “I didn’t want anything sexy or whatever, I just wanted her to be really confident with the clothes and feel like the strong woman that she is.”

In a previously released image from the spread, Kardashian flashes a grill in a robe by Emilio Pucci, her hair wrapped in a bath towel. In another, she wears a Fendi logo fur with a matching top and leggings while squatting next to two Louis Vuitton logo-printed trash bins. In a third photo, shared exclusively with WWD, the mother of three poses in the grass wearing Prada sunglasses, a dress by Off-White and Alexander Wang heels. It’s casual opulence at its finest.

“It was very easy to style [Kim] and then to shoot her,” Abellan says. “She was very calm, it was very natural. I don’t know how the pictures are, to be honest. All my life, when I have been with a camera in my hand, it was just to take pictures of myself, I never took pictures of anyone. So it was cool that the first person I get to shoot is her.”

ODDA Magazine’s 14th issue, “Queen Be,” is out now in Milan for fashion week. A worldwide release is soon to follow.

