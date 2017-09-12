If there is one model who is having a unanimously major moment this NYFW it is Kaia Gerber, the newly 16 year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber who is making her debut on the runway this collections season. She began by walking Calvin Klein last Thursday and since then opened Alexander Wang on Saturday and walked in Fenty Puma on Sunday.

Monday night, Gerber was inside Dave & Buster’s in Times Square (yes, you read that correctly) for Paper magazine’s “Beautiful People Party” with Gucci Mane, catching up with the magazine’s cover face Jordan Barrett.

“It’s going good,” Gerber said of her week thus far.

“Is this recording?” Barrett asked. “All right, sorry – I’m Jordan.”

With that sorted out, back to Gerber: “I did my third show last night.”

“You did Calvin, and then you did Wang,” Barrett interjected. “And then I did Fenty Puma last night,” Gerber finished. “They’ve all been so fun. Every show’s been such a different vibe which I love, so you get to be all different people.”

Making her runway debut at Calvin Klein was “really cool” because it “opened fashion week, so it was cool to be a part of that,” she said. “And it was my first show, so to be with a designer like Raf [Simons] was amazing.”

Her brother Presley was nearby, and Gerber added that having her family in town for her first fashion week has allowed her to stay sane through it all. That said, it’s been “weird” having her mom and dad tag along for the various parties throughout the week (even if your mom is CIndy Crawford, perhaps you don’t want a parental chaperone for every night out on the town).

“My whole family is here so I’ve been able to hang out with my brother and have my chill time,” Gerber said of finding downtime during the past week.

“More than chill time, it’s like when a family goes on holiday, that’s what she’s like,” Barrett jumped in. “She’s the most down to earth girl. It’s like they’re on vacation, you know what I mean? It’s so beautiful to see. And I mean it’s nice to see someone like that coming in right now in this moment. It’s beautiful.”

“I met Kaia two years ago,” Barrett continued.

“I was, like, a baby,” Gerber added.

Next up is, yes, collections in Europe, though her schedule is changing so rapidly she’s yet to determine what exactly.

“[It’s a] world tour. It’ll be fun though,” Gerber said. “I don’t know my schedule at all – just playing it day by day.”

“She legitimately just turned 16,” Barrett said. “Sixteen! Her birthday was last week.”

“I just hung out with some friends in L.A. and enjoyed my time off,” Gerber said of how she celebrated her 16th birthday, at the beginning of the month. “I got my license literally an hour before I flew here.”



“You’re impressive,” Barrett told her.

