“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and DNCE frontman Joe Jonas took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to announce their engagement, each sharing a photo of their intertwined hands (ring highly visible, natch).

“I sad yes,” Turner captioned her photo, coordinating with Jonas’ “She said yes” caption.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Turner, 21, and Jonas, 28, have been dating for roughly a year. They were hand in hand at this year’s Met Gala, he in H&M and she in Louis Vuitton. In addition to her role on the HBO show, where she plays Sansa Stark, Turner has begun a relationship with Louis Vuitton, appearing in the brand’s Series 7 ad campaign with Riley Keough, Jaden Smith and Catherine Deneuve and attending the 2018 cruise show in Kyoto.

More from WWD:

Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Jessica Parker Attend Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden

Prada Unveils Restored Mansion in Shanghai

Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé on Morocco

Kate Hudson, Victoria Justice Fete Julia Roberts at amfAR Inspiration Gala