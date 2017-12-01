Turns out, there’s a little bit of “Game of Thrones” in the Louis Vuitton world.

Sophie Turner, series star and Vuitton campaign girl, was in New York Thursday evening for the annual Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala, which this year honored Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière, and revealed that it was a mutual love of warrior women that bonded her and Ghesquière.

“We first met in February two years ago, at one of his shows,” she said of her relationship with the designer, backstage in a “cinema seat” ahead of the evening’s program. “I was just a fan of Vuitton so I got an invitation to come see one of his shows and I fell in love with his collection. And it really kind of resonated with me – this was before I met him – because I just saw [a] warrior in every single collection he’s every released and that’s something that really appeals to me, with acting and roles. And then I met him and he told me about his inspirations and that’s why he invited me because he loves ‘Game of Thrones’ and the warrior characters that people portray on that. Meeting him just felt like an instant connection.”

Turner has gone on to be a face of the brand, and was one of Ghesquière’s dates to the Met Gala this year.

“It’s a full look – it’s probably my favorite Vuitton look that I’ve worn so far,” she said of the skirt, blouse and jacket she had on Thursday. “The thing with Vuitton, I guess, is that there are so many different ways that you can wear them – that t-shirt dress [I wore to the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere] was really cool and effortless I thought, and then at the Met, when I wore a white [gown], it felt like a really glamorous look. And then this one is so inventive and interesting and like ‘fashion’ to me. Every single time I see one of Nicolas’ designs you see a different inspiration from wherever he’s been that year or whatever era he’s inspired by. Every time I wear a design of his, I feel like I’m in a different world.”

Will Ghesquière design her wedding dress, for her upcoming nuptials to Joe Jonas? Stay tuned.

