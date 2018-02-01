Belgian creative Stromae has inked a deal with WME and IMG. The musician and designer, Paul Van Haver, will expand his music and fashion portfolios under the agreement, revealed today.

“WME and IMG both truly understand and value my music and Mosaert’s creative visions; they are forward-thinking, all-encompassing and thoughtful in how they envision me continuing to grow,” said Stromae via e-mail. “I look forward to working with them.”

One of France’s best-selling artists, Stromae is known for global hits like “Alors on Danse” and “Papaoutai.” His 2013 album, “Racine Carrée,” received four-time diamond certification in France and went platinum 12 times in Belgium.

Mosaert, which, like Stromae, is an anagram of the word maestro, is Van Haver’s creative label. Formed in 2009, the label has directed music videos for artists like Dua Lipa (“IDGAF”) and Major Lazer (“Run Up”). It is also responsible for Stromae’s own music, as well as a unisex clothing line, which Stromae founded with his wife, Coralie Barbier.

Mosaert was previously featured at fashion festival Made LA. It is partnering with Le Bon Marché in Paris on an interactive exhibition tied to the launch of its next capsule, which will include home goods, in spring 2018. Last year Mosaert collaborated with Repetto on two unisex shoe styles.

