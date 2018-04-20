Over the past year, R&B singer-songwriter SZA has released her first studio album, completed a tour, received five Grammy nominations — and a VMA nomination — and performed on the Grammys stage. The 27-year-old, whose “Ctrl” album made waves for unashamedly discussing the sometimes overly complicated dynamics of intimacy, played her biggest stage yet last weekend at Coachella. On Friday, she’ll hit the stage once more for the festival’s second installment.

While at Coachella last weekend, SZA posed for photos taken by creative team member Sage Adams on a Polaroid 600 camera. Here, SZA shares her weekend one photo diary with WWD.

“So this photo is at line check. Carter is a cool guy who plays in my band and also helped make a lot of Ctrl!”  Sage

“Having a swing on set is new but fun. The gymnastics rings are an ode to my competitive gymnastics days. The whole set is basically a shout out to memories I had of growing up.”  Sage

“You cant really see it in this one but I’m standing up on a tree stump here, we love a good stump.”  Sage

“Trippie Redd and his girlfriend. Very stylish couple.”  Sage

More from WWD.com:

They Are Wearing: Coachella 2018

Coachella Music
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus