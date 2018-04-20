Over the past year, R&B singer-songwriter SZA has released her first studio album, completed a tour, received five Grammy nominations — and a VMA nomination — and performed on the Grammys stage. The 27-year-old, whose “Ctrl” album made waves for unashamedly discussing the sometimes overly complicated dynamics of intimacy, played her biggest stage yet last weekend at Coachella. On Friday, she’ll hit the stage once more for the festival’s second installment.

While at Coachella last weekend, SZA posed for photos taken by creative team member Sage Adams on a Polaroid 600 camera. Here, SZA shares her weekend one photo diary with WWD.

