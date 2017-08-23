Taylor Swift is finally offering some clarity — emphasis on some — to the snake videos she’s been posting since Monday. The singer revelaed this afternoon that a new single is due out tomorrow, with an album to follow in November.

Swift wiped her Instagram clean earlier this week, causing speculation that she was gearing up to drop new music. On Monday, she mysteriously began posting short clips of a snake, which for some, signified the emoji that flooded her page last year following the revelation that she wrote the lyrics for ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For.” Ah, Internet culture.

Today, Swift shared a third and final snake clip, followed by three more posts. The first announces her new single, due out tomorrow. The second, which could be new album artwork, shows Swift in a sweater and chain choker, her face partially overlayed with newspaper print. The third and final post reveals that her forthcoming album, which marks her sixth, is called “Reputation.”

Fans speculate that the newspaper print is a reference to Swift’s headline-filled year last year, though Swift herself will undoubtedly offer insight in due time. In the meantime, fans will just have to wait until the album’s release on Nov. 10.

Us Weekly reported yesterday that Swift is “overhauling her image” ahead of the album’s release. Swift has noticeably changed up her look in recent years. Last year, she bleached her hair platinum blonde and sported the look to the 2016 Met Gala, where she paired it with a Louis Vuitton dress and dark lip color.

