The Dunphys are out and the Beckhams are moving in. Victoria and David Beckham brought children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to the home of a famous — but fictional — Los Angeles family yesterday. The Beckhams visited the set of “Modern Family,” ABC’s popular sitcom, and received a grand tour of the Dunphy house from cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, shared a snap of the family in the Dunphy living room. “The role of Claire is being played by [Victoria Beckham]. The role of Phil is being played by [David Beckham]. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by [Jesse Tyler Ferguson],” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the show jumped to the conclusion that Ferguson’s post meant the Beckhams would appear on an upcoming episode. Ferguson quickly put the fire out on any fan theories, clarifying that the family “was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode.”

Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler 😂 @davidbeckham X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach. 🙄 A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

