Madonna remained a style star through many a decade, but her reign in the Eighties is her most well-known. The same goes for Princess Diana; many of her most famous looks came in the Nineties, but her Eighties style was her true breakout and what solidified her as a style icon. Pop icons Michael Jackson, Prince, George Michael, Sting, Tina Turner and Cyndi Lauper have become synonymous with Eighties style, while TV shows “Dynasty” and “Miami Vice” made fashion stars out of its actors.

Here, a look at the style moments from the celebrities of the Eighties.

