The style of the Fifties was defined by a post-war embrace of designers such as Hubert de Givenchy, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Christian Dior, whose “New Look” was first introduced in the late Forties but caught on with celebrity style of the likes of Grace Kelly into the following decade. Givenchy’s work for Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 film “Sabrina” launched a partnership between the two, and made for some of Hepburn’s most lauded style moments.

The sexy glamour of Marilyn Monroe became iconic from the Fifties, as did the pin-up beauty and fashion look of Sophia Loren. Men like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Dean Martin remain style standouts of celebrity men’s wear from the decade.

Here, a look at the style moments from the celebrities of the Fifties.

