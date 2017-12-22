View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 44   Photos


Some of the most iconic celebrity moments in the Nineties came from its couples: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt; Matt Dillon and Cameron Diaz; Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love; Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise; Kate Moss and Johnny Depp; John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, and Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley. The Spice Girls and TLC dominated both music and style, and boy bands like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men did the same for men’s wear.

Here, a look at the style moments from the celebrities of the Nineties.

More From WWD Decades Week:

WWD Decades: Remembering the Nineties

Why Law Roach Is Obsessed With the Seventies

When Naomi, Christy and Linda Lost to Kate, Kristen and Shalom

Why Jeremy Scott Is Obsessed With the Eighties

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus