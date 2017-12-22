Some of the most iconic celebrity moments in the Nineties came from its couples: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt; Matt Dillon and Cameron Diaz; Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love; Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise; Kate Moss and Johnny Depp; John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, and Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley. The Spice Girls and TLC dominated both music and style, and boy bands like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men did the same for men’s wear.

Here, a look at the style moments from the celebrities of the Nineties.

