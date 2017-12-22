Bianca Jagger’s marriage to Mick Jagger launched her style into the spotlight with many a men’s wear-inspired look, making her one of the decade’s most signature personal style stars — her friendships with Yves Saint Laurent and Halston contributed greatly. Farrah Fawcett, Cher, Debbie Harry and Ali MacGraw were other icons of the Seventies, along with men like John Travolta, Elton John and Al Pacino.

Here, a look at the style moments from the celebrities of the Seventies.

More from WWD Decades Week:

WWD Decades: Remembering the Nineties

Why Law Roach Is Obsessed With the Seventies

When Naomi, Christy and Linda Lost to Kate, Kristen and Shalom

Why Jeremy Scott Is Obsessed With the Eighties