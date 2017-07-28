Who isn’t moving to Brooklyn these days?

As Manhattan loses its edge in the minds of the under-25 set, a herd of New York’s most in-demand models have packed up and made the move to Williamsburg — all on the same block.

The likes of Cat McNeil, Binx Walton, Issa Lish, Anna Ewers, Lexi Boling and Hanne Gaby Odiele are all reportedly now neighbors in Williamsburg (we’d tell you which streets but we don’t want you showing up unannounced, now do we?). Whereas downtown Manhattan — West Village, East Village, Lower East Side — used to be the playground for model types, it’s all about Brooklyn now and the off-duty hours are all the better if spent together. The sleepovers and house parties have been properly documented on the ‘gram, proving they really do all hang in their time away from the runway. Which begs the question: who waters all their plants when they’re off at European collections? And who is the most reliable source for a spare cup of sugar?

Now that the model pack has moved in, what’s become of the Brooklyn cool kids? You know, the hipster darlings surely miffed at the lack of street cred high-fashion model neighbors hold? Why, they’re off to Bushwick, of course.

A post shared by catmcneil (@catmcneil) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

💕 A post shared by catmcneil (@catmcneil) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

sleepovers at aunty binx house 🐾💕 A post shared by catmcneil (@catmcneil) on May 22, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

@issalien ☺️ A post shared by catmcneil (@catmcneil) on May 19, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Happy birthday sunshine ☀️ LOVE YOU @catmcneil ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lexi Boling (@lexiboling) on May 30, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

